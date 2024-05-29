IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi on Wednesday conducted a situational assessment and tour of the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip, together with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, and other commanders.

In his remarks, Halevi stressed, "Look, we are here for several reasons. First, this is the last brigade that remains with full capabilities, and therefore we want to dismantle the Rafah Brigade."

"We will deepen the achievement, and we will bring Hamas to very low points.

"This requires a lot of professionalism, a lot of determination, a lot of values, knowing that completely dismantling Hamas is a national mission of the State of Israel.

"I am very, very impressed, and am leaving here with the feeling that there is very professional work being done, very high quality work. There is learning here, which is very, very important. You are advancing, there are very great achievements."