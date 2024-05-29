The IDF's Division 162 has declared full control over the Philadelphi Corridor which runs parallel to the Gaza-Egypt border - other than a small portion near the sea, which the IDF is currently working to take control of.

According to the IDF, the soldiers exposed 20 tunnels, some of which crossed into Egypt, and updated the State. In addition, 82 more tunnel shafts were found near the Philadelphi Corridor.

The IDF also located dozens of ready-to-fire rockets near the Egyptian border, in launch pits and temporary structures.

A total of 70 rockets have been fired from the Rafah area in recent weeks, the IDF added.

Kan News said that a senior Egyptian source denied to Egyptian media that there are any talks with Israel regardign the tunnels along the Philadelphi Corridor which cross into Egyptian territory. Egypt has repeatedly stated that it dealt with all of the tunnels, and no more such tunnels exist.

According to the source, Israel is claiming that the tunnels exist in order to justify the military operation in Rafah, and in order to justify prolonging the war for political reasons.