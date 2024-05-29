Among those funding the anti-Israel protests on American college campuses is a Jewish family.

A new report from by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) claims that the Bafrayung Fund, which belongs to one of the richest and most politically involved Jewish families in the US, sent large sums of money over the past few months to encourage and fund anti-Israel student protests.

At the head of the fund is Rachel Gelman, 33, a descendant of the famous clothing manufacturer Levi Strauss. Gelman is a relative of US Rep. Dan Gelman (D-NY).

According to the report, which looked into the funding sources of the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) movement, the Bafrayung Fund is the most substantial monetary supporter of the organization, which is among those behind the anti-Israel protests on American campuses.

The fund also contributed to other anti-Israel organizations, some of which have commonly used the motto: "From the river to the sea Palestine will be free." The fund has contributed $60,000 to the Palestinian Youth Movement and $40,000 to the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

Rachel Gelman's mother, Susie, was one of President Biden's candidates for the position of ambassador to Israel. Between 2016 and 2023 Susie served as chairperson of the Israel Policy Forum, founded in the 90's to support negotiations for a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

During her tenure, she regularly criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu and his right-wing governments.