Avichai Moula, a company commander in the IDF's Givati Brigade, was injured by a grenade hurled by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

A few days after his injury, Moula's kidneys began to fail, and a donor was sought.

Eitan Aviner, from the Samaria town of Yitzhar, was seeking to do something more significant than simple service in his town's Area Defense and decided to donate a kidney.

"I figured, maybe this is the time to donate a kidney," he said, adding that the thought had crossed his mind before.

A total of 3,400 people offered their kidneys to Moula, but Aviner was found to be the best match.

At the hospital, Aviner's wife Nechama Leah, and Moula's wife, Lily, embraced.

"I want to say thank you so much," Moula's mother, Osnat, said. Embracing Aviner's wife, she added, "You gave our Avichai back to us. I have no way to thank you. Truly, I have no words to thank you for what you did, for what you're going to do."

"I have an opportunity to do good that's very great, that can give Avichai life, a continued good, happy life, with his wife and child, and other children that he'll have. So I want to do that," Aviner said.

Moula then presented the Aviners with a gift for Shabbat: "Every time you make kiddush on Shabbat, you'll remember the good that you did. Thank you so much." Moula then gave Aviner a blessing.

The surgery was successful, and both men are now recovering at home.

Watch the Hebrew video: