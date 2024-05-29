Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, thanking him for his fifth visit to Israel since the outbreak of the war and praising him as a true friend of Israel and the Jewish People.

The Prime Minister also thanked Senator Graham for his unwavering support of Israel's right to defend itself and his strong stand against the scandalous accusations against Israel by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

"We have no better friend, and I mean it, than Senator Lindsey Graham," Netanyahu said.

US Senator Graham responded, "This is one of the most challenging times for the State of Israel since it's founding. There are so many problems and challenges to overcome, but one of the problems you never have to worry about is America."

"I promise you that we will do all we can, Mr. Prime Minister, to hold the ICC account for this outrage against the people of Israel.

"To the International Court of Justice, you're a joke. The head judge of the ICJ is a raving antisemite."

Also attending the meeting were the Strategic Affairs Minister, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary and the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor.