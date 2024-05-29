תיעוד מהלחימה של צוות הקרב חטיבה 7 בג׳באליה דובר צה"ל

The 7th Brigade Combat Team, consisting of armored, engineering, paratrooper and Givati ​​infantry battalions, is fighting in the heart of Jabaliya in a dense area, eliminating terrorists and operating on terrorist infrastructure in the area.

During activity in a new area, the troops raided dozens of rocket launching compounds, destroyed the launchers and neutralized the compounds.

The troops located a number of shafts and destroyed them, and the soldiers of the Rotem Battalion raided a combat compound near a mosque and located dozens of weapons, components for preparing explosives inside suitcases, dozens of grenades, military equipment and ammunition.

The troops use the Fire Control Center and cooperate with Unit 636 who identify armed terrorists in the area and direct fire to eliminate them.

In one of the strikes, a terrorist armed with an RPG missile identified by Unit 636, was eliminated. Another terrorist who was in the area, tried to attack the troops, and was immediately eliminated as well.