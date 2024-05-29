Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a speech this afternoon (Wednesday) at a Justice and Development Party (AKP) group meeting in Ankara and attacked Israel and the US over the war in the Gaza Strip, calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a vampire.

"America, this blood is also on your hands. Heads of the states in Europe, you have become complicit in Israel's vampirism because you remained silent," Erdogan said.

"No ideology sees the burning to death of innocent civilians in their tents as legitimate. The world is watching the barbarism of this vampire called Netanyahu live," he added.

"The UN cannot even protect its own staff. What are you waiting for to act? The spirit of the United Nations is dead in Gaza," he claimed.

"I have some words to say to the Islamic world: what are you waiting for to take a common decision?" Erdogan said, adding that "Israel is not just a threat to Gaza but to all of humanity."