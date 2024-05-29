There has been a 30 percent increase in the number of death penalties in 2023, according to a new Amnesty International report.

At least 1,153 people were executed under death penalties last year, the highest number since 2015.

The report stated that this figure does not include thousands of executions that took place in China, and no data was published about South Korea and Vietnam, where the number of death penalties is considered a state secret.

The organization said that the highest number of executions was in China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and the US.

As mentioned, with the exception of China, whose data was not included, Iran is responsible for 74 percent of the death penalties, followed by Saudi Arabia with 15 percent.

It was also reported that there was an increase in the death penalty in Somalia and the US.

Last year, Iran executed 853 people, including 24 women and at least five children. 20 percent of the executions were carried out against the Baloch minority who believe in Sunni Islam and not Shia, as the Revolutionary Guards believe.

The US, as a democratic country, does not execute regime opponents, but there has been an increase to 24 death penalties.

During 2023 the number of death sentences in sub-Saharan Africa tripled.

By the end of 2023, 112 countries around the world have abolished the death penalty completely.