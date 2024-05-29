The IDF Spokesperson cleared the publication today (Wednesday) of the names of three soldiers from the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

The three were named as Staff sergeant Amir Galilove, Staff sergeant Uri Bar Or, and Staff sergeant Ido Appel.

In the incident where the three fell, a combat officer and two other combat soldiers from the 50th Battalion were seriously injured. The officer and the soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and their families were informed of their injuries.

In another incident yesterday, an officer and a soldier from Battalion 614 were seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a third incident yesterday, a soldier from the Yahalom Unit was seriously injured in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.