Ukrainian intelligence claims that Russia continues to recruit mercenaries in African countries including Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Congo.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, each mercenary is guaranteed a salary of $2,200 a month (about NIS 8,000) and they are used on the battlefield in Ukraine as cannon fodder.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence claims that Russia guarantees each mercenary health insurance at the expense of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The process of recruiting the mercenaries is overseen by a special unit established by the Russian Ministry of Defense especially for this purpose.

At the same time, Moscow promised the mercenaries that if they agree to come and fight against Ukraine, they and their immediate families would be offered Russian citizenship.