The IDF Aerial Defense Array on Wednesday morning intercepted a suspicious aerial target off the coast of Rosh Hanikra, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

No alerts were activated according to protocol.

Overnight, IAF fighter jets struck a military structure in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating in the area of Naqoura, as well as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Ramyeh and At Tiri in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF statement, launches were identified on Tuesday from Lebanon toward the area of Shtula in northern Israel. IDF artillery struck the sources of fire.

Overnight Monday, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanese territory, including a weapons storage facility in the area of Meiss El Jabal and military structures in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Khiam.