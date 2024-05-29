Israel is continuing to issue work permits to Palestinian Arabs from Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria despite its commitment to stop issuing permits after Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday that thousands of those Palestinian Arabs who received a permit are crossing the fence in violation of the law and without any inspection.

A defense official quoted in the report said, "This is a failure that will blow up in our faces. Due to political pressure from right-wing ministers, Prime Minister Netanyahu has not settled the matter of the Palestinian workers for months now."

The Civil Administration is the party responsible for issuing the permits, but the official said that work permits are different from transit permits, and as such they are not the ones that allow the workers to enter the Green Line area.

Sources in the defense establishment said that thousands of workers are "taking advantage" of the work permits for the purpose of illegal entry into Israeli territory.

Minister Nir Barkat responded, "Defense Minister Gallant continues to bring Palestinian workers into Israel contrary to his authority and while ignoring the decisions of the economic cabinet. I call on the Prime Minister to intervene and immediately stop the entry of Palestinian workers into Israel who endanger the citizens of Israel."

"It is inconceivable that the defense establishment and Gallant will ignore the government's decisions and conduct themselves as if there is no law and order in the country. It is unimaginable that after the October 7 massacre, the ‘people of the concept’ continue to endanger the citizens of Israel and allow Palestinian workers to roam freely in Israeli cities while posing a real security risk," Barkat said.