The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization published a video today (Tuesday) of Alexander (Sasha) Trufanov, who was taken hostage during the October 7 massacre.

This is a rare sign of life for the hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza nearly eight months after they were kidnapped.

Trufanovs mother Yelena and grandmother Irena, who were also kidnapped, were released as part of the November hostage deal.