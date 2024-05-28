Scribes (sofer stam) write all mezuzot, tefillin, Torah scrolls, and scrolls of Esther, at an average accepted size.

But Rabbi Meir Peretz from Ashdod, a certified Sofer of the Mishmeret Stam Institute, received a request that he did not expect.

He was asked to write a 56-centimeter (22 inches) mezuzah. "I was very excited. I have never written such a large mezuzah and I accepted this project."

For the sake of comparison, this mezuzah is a third of the size of an average person. Rabbi Peretz added "It was a very complex task, but in the end I'm glad I wrote it."

He added that: "The price of the mezuzah is NIS 1500. The client agreed and I immediately started writing it with great enthusiasm."