Following the recommendation of the Military Advocate General, MG Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, and with the approval of the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant; the Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi appointed an advisory committee to examine the conditions of the detention of those apprehended during the 'Swords of Iron' War who have been held in IDF detention facilities.

Following the brutal attack by Hamas and other terrorist organizations on October 7th, the 'Swords of Iron' War began, during which the IDF was forced to apprehend thousands of individuals suspected of being involved in terrorist activities.

Those apprehended in Gaza are temporarily held for initial questioning in facilities under IDF responsibility, during which the need for further detention is examined. When further detention is deemed necessary, detainees are transferred to Israel Prison Service facilities.

However, due to the unprecedented number of detainees and the overcrowding in facilities of the Israel Prison Service, many of those apprehended have been held in IDF detention facilities for extended periods of time, beyond what was expected. Meanwhile, allegations have been raised regarding the conditions in these facilities.

Following these allegations, the Chief of the General Staff ordered the establishment of an advisory committee to examine the issue of the detention of those apprehended pursuant to the Incarceration of Unlawful Combatants Law (UCL), who have been held in the "Sde Teiman", "Anatot" and "Ofer" detention facilities.

The advisory committee will examine the conditions of detention, the treatment of detainees, the proper management of the detention facilities, and overall compliance with Israeli and international law within the facilities.

The committee will be chaired by MG (res.) Ilan Shiff, and will include as members: MG (res.) Eitan Dangot, BG (res.) Nachman Ash, BG (res.) Miki Barel, and COL. (res.) Pnina Sharvit Baruch.

The committee will begin its work immediately and will submit its recommendations to the Chief of the General Staff within 21 days.