A new poll showed that over half of Israelis would like to see Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Tzfat and son of former Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, take up the position of Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel.

The poll was conducted by the Smith Institute for the Olam Katan weekly newspaper, and showed that both Religious Zionist and secular respondents support Rabbi Eliyahu's candidacy.

According to the poll, 56% of respondents would like to see Rabbi Eliyahu appointed to the role of Sephardic Chief Rabbi. Among these are 55% of secular Israelis, and 74% of Religious Zionist Israelis.

Rabbi Eliyahu also received significant support from the haredi sector.

In addition, if one of the Shas rabbis left the race, the support for Rabbi Eliyahu's candidacy would increase.

However, sources in Shas have threatened that if Rabbi Eliyahu runs for the position, they will cancel the agreement with the Religious Zionist party regarding the election of a Religious Zionist rabbi - Rabbi Meir Kahana - for the position of Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi.