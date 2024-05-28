Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion has sent a special message to Diaspora Jewry ahead of the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News Jerusalem Conference in New York City this Sunday, June 2nd.

"There is no doubt that you, like us, are experiencing a painful time right now," he told them. "Everyone is paying a price simply for being Jewish."

This is one fight that no one will have to win alone, Lion said. "I embrace you all from here, in Jerusalem, and wish for us all to live in peace, quiet, and security."

Mayor Lion will personally attend the Jerusalem Conference in NYC, along with NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi.