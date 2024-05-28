Scene of the crash in Ra'anana

A forty-year-old pedestrian was critically injured Tuesday morning after a truck rammed into him in the central city of Ra'anana.

The victim has been identified as a Chinese citizen.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics called to the scene were forced to declare the victim's death.

MDA EMT Ran Levi recalled: "A pedestrian was lying on the road, unconscious and suffering from multisystem injuries. They told us he was hit by a truck."

"We performed medical tests but his injury was critical and we were forced to declare his death at the scene."

Police called to the scene suspected that the victim had been killed in a "hit and run," and began pursuing the driver of the truck.

The driver, a resident of the Arab city of Tayibe in central Israel, was arrested shortly thereafter. He is suspected of involvement in the deadly accident, as well as of abandoning the pedestrian who he hit.