Ahead of a planned Wednesday meeting by opposition leaders, sources in the opposition have said that the parties have decided to accelerate the efforts to bring down Israel's democratically-elected government, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

The meeting will be attended by MKs Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), and Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope - The United Right).

According to the sources, the three-way meeting was preceded by numerous meetings over the past several weeks between Lapid and Liberman, and Lapid and Sa'ar. All three party leaders have a desire to see MK Benny Gantz (National Unity) join their group before the June 8 deadline by which he promised to leave the emergency government.

Sources close to Liberman said he intends to advance, with all tools available to the opposition - parliamentarian and others - the goal of bringing down Israel's elected government. The sources also said that the goal of this initiative, among others things, is to create an alternative government to replace the current elected government.

On Monday, at the start of a Yisrael Beytenu party meeting, Liberman called on Lapid, Sa'ar, and Gantz to form a "war room" with him for the purpose of bringing down the elected government and forming another in its place during the current Knesset's term, or alternatively, holding new elections earlier than planned.