Israel has told the Biden administration that it used a precision munition to hit a target in Rafah on Sunday, but shrapnel from the explosion ignited a fuel tank nearby and started a fire that engulfed a camp for Gazans who fled their homes and led to dozens of deaths, a US official told CNN on Monday.

“We can’t confirm that but it’s what Israel shared with us,” the official said, “and we assume we will learn more once Israel completes its investigation.”

The United States has not been able to independently confirm the Israeli explanation, the official said.

It is not clear whether the US will conduct its own assessment as throughout the course of the war, the Biden administration has typically relied on Israel to investigate itself and share its findings with US officials, noted CNN.

The IDF said on Sunday night that it eliminated two Hamas terrorists in a strike in the area of Tal as Sultan, in northwest Rafah, which was based on precise intelligence.

The Hamas-run health bureau in the Gaza Strip claimed that at least 30 people were killed in the strike, claiming it hit tents containing Gazans who fled their homes.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that that was ignited, several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review.”