Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), known for her anti-Israel statements, on Monday blasted Israel over the IDF strike in Rafah a day earlier, which Hamas claimed killed dozens of Gazans who had fled their homes.

“The IDF’s attack on a tent camp of innocents in Rafah is an indefensible atrocity,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on social media, adding, “This was done in open defiance of President Biden’s red line and the ICJ’s call for a ceasefire.”

She added that it is “long past due” for President Joe Biden to “live up to his word” and stop military aid shipments to Israel.

Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism comes as the incident in Rafah is still being probed by the IDF, which announced an investigation into the incident on Monday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the strike in Rafah on Monday, saying that "despite our best efforts not to harm non-involved people, a mishap occurred yesterday in Rafah and we are investigating it. For us, any non-involved person who is injured is a tragedy - for Hamas, it is a strategy."

Ocasio-Cortez, known by her initials AOC, is no stranger to criticism of Israel. She is a member of the so-called “Squad” of Progressive Democrats who have been vocal in their opposition to the Biden administration’s policy on Israel.

In 2019, she criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News while arguing that criticizing Israel’s policies is not being antisemitic.

In a previous radio interview, Ocasio-Cortez said that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinian Arabs, whom she said have no other choice but to “riot” against the Jewish state.

Before that, she said that cutting military and economic aid to Israel as a way to signal opposition to Israeli policies should be “on the table.” AOC has also called Israel an “apartheid state”.