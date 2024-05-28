The Fatah movement, headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said on Monday that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian Arab people, who did not achieve their status except through a long struggle intertwined with blood and sacrifice.

In a statement it issued on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the PLO, the Fatah movement stated that the international recognition of the PLO is what prepared the ground for international recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

The announcement also stated that "weakening it, eliminating its role and existence was and still is a target of the Israeli enemy, and in particular the extreme right-wing streams in Israel."

According to the Fatah movement, "the foundation of the PLO was a strategic turning point in the struggle of our (Palestinian) people, and returned the Palestinian issue to the international agenda and to an undeniable reality."

The Fatah movement called on the Palestinian Arab public to unite and rally around the PLO, the only legitimate representative, and urged all Palestinian Arab organizations to join the PLO and act from within it, as this way is the best means of ending the division and realizing the goals of the Palestinian Arab people embodied in the return of the refugees, self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.