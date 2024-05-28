The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting for Tuesday to discuss the IDF strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, diplomats told AFP on Monday.

The closed-door meeting was requested by Algeria, which is currently a non-permanent member of the council, the diplomats said.

The IDF said on Sunday night that it eliminated two Hamas terrorists in a strike in the area of Tal as Sultan, in northwest Rafah, which was based on precise intelligence.

The Hamas-run health bureau in the Gaza Strip claimed that at least 30 people were killed in the strike, claiming it hit tents containing Gazans who fled their homes.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that that was ignited, several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review.”