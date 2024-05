A 30-year-old man was killed overnight Monday in a mass brawl that broke out in the Hatikva neighborhood in Tel Aviv between Eritreans who oppose the regime and supporters of the regime.

The participants in the brawl attacked one another using spikes, clubs and rocks.

Five people were injured in the fight, including three seriously, one moderately and one lightly.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victims to Ichilov, Wolfson and Sheba hospitals.