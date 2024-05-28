Click here to register

Rabbanit Michal Nagen urges the public to attend the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News Jerusalem Conference in New York City this Sunday, June 2nd.

"On October 7th, a phone call came to my son's phone very early in the morning. He was in synagogue, so I answered - he was asked to go to war," she recalled. "He took off his white holiday shirt, got in the car, and went. Then came another call, for another son. He too went to war, angry only that his brother had taken all the candies, leaving without even bothering to change shirts. My third son left behind three daughters and a pregnant wife, all waving at him from the balcony."

The Jews of the Diaspora, she says, have received their own call to war. "The IDF may not call you or knock on your door, but history does. This is the call for the Jewish nation to wake up We are very isolated most of the time. Most people around us don't see us as human beings. Antisemitism is rising again."

Neither Israel nor the Diaspora can manage on their own. "This is our call. We have to stay together, to stay human. We have to raise our spirits. There is a chance for a big breakthrough that we can achieve in this time of history, but we have to do it together."

