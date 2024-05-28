IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told the families of kidnapped soldiers that "80% of the military objectives have been achieved, and achieving the remaining 20% will take more time", Kan reported on Monday.

On Tuesday, Israel is expected to officially deliver its proposal for a hostage release deal to the mediators.

This proposal was formulated by the negotiation team and approved by the War Cabinet. According to government sources, it is considered the most far-reaching offer Israel has made since the beginning of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Major General (res.) Nitzan Alon, responsible for the negotiations on behalf of the IDF, did not participate in the war cabinet meeting yesterday.

Amid criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Israeli negotiation team, sources familiar with the details of the discussion said it included a brief review of the negotiations, presented by Mossad Chief David Barnea, and that Alon's presence was not necessary.