Former US President Donald Trump told donors that he would deport foreign students who participated in antisemitic protests on American college campuses, the Washington Post reported.

“One thing I do is [with] any student that protests — I throw them out of the country. You know, there are a lot of foreign students,” Trump said in a May 14 roundtable, according to the report. “As soon as they hear that, they’re going to behave."

According to Trump, the anti-Israel protests that have erupted on college campuses over the last two months constitute a “radical revolution” that “has to be stopped now."

When contacted by the Post, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, “Joe Biden has sided with radical leftist Democrats like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib and empowered antisemitic protestors destroying our college campuses and threatening to undermine our democracy."

“President Trump will side with Jewish Americans and American citizens, period, and he will not tolerate terrorist sympathizers on our college campuses,” Leavitt said.