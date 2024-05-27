Two severe security incidents occurred in the last 24 hours (Monday) in the area of the village of Shuweika near Tulkarm - opposite the town of Bat Hefer.

This morning, approximately twenty illegal aliens tried to cross the separation fence using ropes. Eleven succeeded.

After identifying the crossing, security forces rushed to the scene and arrested 19 illegal aliens who were without weapons or other dangerous items. The army stated that there is no fear of a security incident and the matter is under investigation.

In addition, the military wing of Hamas published footage today of terrorists from the Tulkarm camp firing towards the town . No injuries were reported.

The Emek Hefer Regional Council reported that it "sees the crossing of illegal aliens very severely, demands that the army adopt zero tolerance towards this phenomenon, and prevent any element from reaching the proximity of the wall. The council continues to demand the addition of security forces in the area, as well as the creation of a buffer zone beyond the wall to prevent anyone approaching the border.''