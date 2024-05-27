An IDF soldier from the HaMarom Brigade was seriously wounded in battle with terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday (Sunday), it was cleared for publication this evening.

On Sunday night, soldiers from the IDF's 679th Brigade and Yahalom Unit destroyed an underground tunnel 800 meters long and 18 meters deep.

The tunnel served Hamas terrorists and ran next to the corridor where IDF soldiers are stationed.

"The soldiers are succeeding in targeting significant abilities of the Hamas terror group in the Central Gaza Strip, and are deepening their control of the area," a statement read.

The forces have destroyed dozens of terror infrastructure, and located tunnel passages, weapons, and intelligence tools.