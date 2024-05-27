The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this afternoon (Monday) that the Military Advocate General, MG Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi directed the General Staff’s Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism to investigate the strike carried out in Rafah yesterday (Sunday).

Yesterday, IAF aircraft conducted an intelligence-based strike in the area of Rafah against significant terror targets, including senior terrorists in Hamas’ Judea and Samaria Wing who directed terror attacks in Judea and Samaria and carried out murderous attacks against Israeli civilians.

The IDF stated, "The strike was carried out based on prior intelligence information regarding the presence of the senior Hamas terrorists at the site of the strike."

"Before the strike, a number of steps were taken to reduce the risk of harming uninvolved civilians during the strike, including conducting aerial surveillance, the deployment of precise munitions by the IAF, and additional intelligence information. Based on these measures, it was assessed that there would be no expected harm to uninvolved civilians.

"In addition, the strike did not occur in the Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi, to which the IDF has encouraged civilians to evacuate.

"The incident is under the investigation of the General Staff's Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism, which is an independent body responsible for examining exceptional incidents in combat. The General Staff's Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism is investigating the circumstances of the deaths of civilians in the area of the strike. The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians during combat," the military stated.