פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 679 דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, IDF forces have been operating in the Sabra neighborhood in central Gaza, working to destroy terror infrastructure, eliminate terrorists, and identify and destroy underground infrastructure.

On Sunday night, soldiers from the IDF's 679th Brigade and Yahalom Unit destroyed an underground tunnel 800 meters long and 18 meters deep.

The tunnel served Hamas terrorists and ran next to the corridor where IDF soldiers are stationed.

השמדת תוואי המנהרה על ידי כוחות יהל"ם וצק"ח 679 דובר צה"ל

"The soldiers are succeeding in targeting significant abilities of the Hamas terror group in the Central Gaza Strip, and are deepening their control of the area," a statement read.

The forces have destroyed dozens of terror infrastructure, and located tunnel passages, weapons, and intelligence tools.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל