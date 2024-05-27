מרגש: לוחמי נצח יהודה שרים מעל הקבר של חבריהם שנפל בקרב באדיבות המצלם

Dozens of soldiers from the haredi Netzah Yehuda Battalion parted from their friend Staff Sergeant Betzalel Zvi Kovach, who succumbed to wounds sustained in battle in the Gaza Strip.

The friends stood next to their fallen friend's grave and sang heartful songs. Per his family's request, Kovach was laid to rest on Sunday in a civilian funeral and not a military one.

Betzalel's brother parted with him by reciting Psalm 100, "A song of thanks." "I believe with a whole heart, that just as one must give thanks for the good, they must give thanks for the bad," the bereaved brother said at the funeral.

He added: "Looking at it simply, it's bad, it's not nice, not fun, but to give thanks for a situation like this is a privilege that I won't have a second time with G-d's help."

He addressed those present and asked them to join him in reciting the Psalm. "So if you can, join me and I will recite the 'Song of thanks.' It's complex, but we will take a deep breath without blinking," he said and asked his brother for forgiveness.