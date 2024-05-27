Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed the way we consume social media today. Whichever social platform you visit or use, there is AI involved in some capacity. One of the recent discoveries is the emergence of AI Talking Photo . It enables you to make photographs talk or even create videos from preset images or photos uploaded to your smartphone.

This dedicated guide will show you how you can use AI talking photos to your benefit, making the most creative content as per your needs. We will explain how Wondershare Virbo is amongst the best tools available online to make a photo talk. Keep reading to find out all the details!

Part 1. Why Use AI Talking Photo Online to Make a Photo Talk?

Here are some amazing benefits of using AI picture talking online:

Making More Engaging Content

When you're scrolling through your feed, what catches your eye more? A still photo or a photo that looks like it's talking? Most people prefer videos or moving images because they're more interesting. When you use talking photos, you're making your content more fun and engaging, which means more people will want to watch it.

Deliver Better

Imagine if a photo could not only show something but also talk about it. That's what a talking photo does! It combines lip movements, sound, and even text to give more details. So, if you're trying to explain something, a talking photo can help people understand better and faster. It's like getting more information in a more entertaining way!

Grab More Attention

A shot that appears like it's talking is hard to ignore, right? These talking photographs on social media intrigue people. When consumers are inquisitive, they'll look at your content longer. That’s why you need to learn to make a photo talk.

Part 2. Wondershare Virbo: Best Talking Photo Tool to Make Your Picture Talk

Wondershare Virbo is ideal for adding to make your pictures talk. With just a click of a button, Wondershare Virbo transforms your images into lifelike talking heads, creating lip-syncing videos straight from your screenplay. With this online talking photo editor, you can add realistic emotions using powerful face recognition technology.

Wondershare Virbo focuses on being user-friendly. Its UI makes it simple for non-techies to transform any picture into a talking head. Best part? You can add background music and convert your text into speech for an enhanced dialogue delivery.

Key Features of Wondershare Virbo:

Watch as your photos talk with perfectly synced lips in 300+ voices and languages.

Choose from a variety of pre-made avatars to use in your talking photos.

The AI generates speech with the right tone and accent, making it sound natural.

Upload your own pictures to create custom talking heads that reflect your style and message.

Part 3. How to Make Picture Talk with AI Talking Photo?

There are three ways to make image talk using Wondershare Virbo AI Talking Photo. Let’s look at each one in detail below:

3.1. Make Your Picture Talk Online

You can use Wondershare Virbo online for AI talking photo. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Visit the Wondershare Virbo website and navigate the " Generate AI Video Online " section.

Step 2: Within the AI video generation options, locate and select "Talking Photo." Click on "Upload Photo" or choose from the templates to make a photo talk.

Step 3: After uploading your photo, input text script that you want your photo to talk. Adjust voiceover options like accent, speed, pitch, and volume. Optionally, add voiceover by clicking on “Audio Upload” or background music by checking the box.

Click "Create Video" to generate your customized animation.

Step 4: After a brief export period, your finished talking photo will be ready for download.

3.2. Make Your Pictures Talk on Windows

You can use the Windows version of Wondershare Virbo as well for AI photo talking. Follow the steps below to implement this method:

Step 1. Download and install Wondershare Virbo on your computer, then choose "Talking Photo" to bring photographs to life.

Step 2. Select a template or select "Upload Picture" to upload your own image, then touch "Next".

Step 3. Enter your voiceover script or background music via the “Audio Upload” button to import an audio file.

Step 4. After inputting your voiceover, you may choose the language, playback speed, pitch, and volume. To add subtitles, write a text script in the box for talking photo and click "Apply Subtitles".

Steps 5. Now, select "Export Video" to save the talking picture. Wait for the export to complete properly before seeing it under "My Creations".

3.3. Make Your Pictures Talk on iOS/Android

Like online and Windows versions, you can use the Wondershare Virbo application on Android and iOS as well. Follow the steps below to implement this method:

Step 1. Launch the Wondershare Virbo app and tap the “Talking Photo” feature.

Step 2. Tap "try now" and upload a picture to use as your talking avatar.

Step 3. To produce the voiceover for your video, enter words and choose a voiceover from the options offered below. You may also use your own voice by selecting "record audio". When you're done editing, press "Generate Video" to export.

Part 4. How to Use a Talking Picture to Create Videos

Apart from what we have covered so far, you can now use Wondershare Virbo Win version (Create Vudeo) to use talking pictures to making videos. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1. After tapping "Talking Photo", choose your desired image or click "+" to upload one, and then press "Create Video" to begin producing a new video.

Step 2. Click "Audio Upload" to upload, extract, and record the audio as a video script.

Step 3. Or type your Text Script in the box for talking photo. The operating bar allows you to choose multiple languages and alter the speed, pitch, and volume.

Step 4. To evaluate the impact of your video, click the preview button. Once you're happy with the video, click "Export" to create it.

Step 4. The resulting video will be shown under "My Creations". View it and then click "Download Video" to save it to your computer.

Conclusion

This post was all about how you can use the new AI Talking Photo technology that allows you to make a picture talk using the Artificial Intelligence at the backend of it to give your content more diversity.

With the help of Wondershare Virbo, you can use this emerging innovation online, on your Windows system, and even on your Android and iOS devices. All you need to do is follow the mentioned steps!