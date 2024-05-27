Click here to register

Israeli media personality Sivan Rahav-Meir is calling on everyone to join the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News Jerusalem Conference in New York City this Sunday, June 2nd, and noted a big difference between this year's conference and the conferences in the past.

"I guess you always came to the B'sheva Group's Jerusalem Conference to meet some politicians, celebrities, and influential people from Israel and abroad. This year it's different. This year you show up in order to say 'I want to be on the right and bright side of history. I want to support Israel. It means a lot."

Rahav-Meir thanks all those attending for being "unofficial ambassadors, and maybe even official ambassadors representing Judaism, representing Zionism, representing Am Yisrael."

