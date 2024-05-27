First responders on Monday morning were forced to declare the death of a six-year-old girl who fell from a multistory building in the central city of Be'er Ya'akov.

First responders arriving at the scene found the girl lying in the courtyard of the building, suffering multisystem injuries and with no signs of life.

Within a short time, they were forced to declare her death.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Amit Shemesh and EMT Yehuda Biton recalled: "They led us to the courtyard of the building, and we saw a girl of about six lying unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing, and suffering multisystem injuries."

"We performed medical examinations but her injury was critical, and unfortunately we were forced to declare her death at the scene."