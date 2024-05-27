On Sunday, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell operating within a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Yaroun in southern Lebanon.

Acting quickly, IAF fighter jets struck the structure from which the terrorists had been operating.

Furthermore, a terrorist cell that had been identified by IDF soldiers in the area of Houla was struck by an IAF aircraft.

Overnight, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck additional Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon. Among the targets were a Hezbollah weapons storage facility and military structure in the area of Meiss El Jabal, alongside terrorist infrastructure in the area of Khiam and additional military structures in the area of Houla.