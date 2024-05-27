Over the past few days, IDF troops expanded their operational activity into eastern Jabaliya.

During the activity, the troops eliminated several terrorists in close-quarters combat and located large amounts of weaponry, including Kalashnikov rifles, mortar shells, explosives, and additional military equipment. Furthermore, IDF troops located and dismantled an explosives manufacturing facility and a number of tunnel shafts, eliminated several terrorists, and dismantled dozens of weapons and terror infrastructure.

IAF aircraft struck a launch site in Jabaliya from which launches toward the city of Ashkelon in Israel were carried out throughout the war.

IDF troops continue to operate in the central Gaza Strip, eliminating several terrorists, including terrorists who had been observing the troops, by means of tank fire and in direct encounters. IAF fighter jets struck a rocket launcher in the central Gaza Strip that was ready to be fired toward Israel.

Over the past day, IAF aircraft and fighter jets struck and dismantled over 75 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, terrorist cells, rocket launchers, military structures, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל