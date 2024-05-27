Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contacted the police through the National Security Council demanding it increase enforcement against protesters who block trucks carrying aid to the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister emphasized the diplomatic challenges facing him, including accusations by American officials that he "does not do enough on humanitarian matters," the letter published by Channel 12 stated. "Therefore, we must continue efforts to flood (Gaza with aid), including ensuring that the movement of trucks continues."

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the Biden Administration is considering imposing sanctions on Israelis who target trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Israeli activists have been holding non-violent protests against the transfer of aid to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip since the early days of the war, often passively blocking the path of the trucks.

However, as aid trucks have begun to pass through Judea and Samaria, a handful of activists have taken more extreme measures which at times included destroying the goods on the trucks and harassing the drivers.

The IDF announced on Sunday that 360 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip following security checks in Israel, including 126 trucks that arrived at the Kerem Shalom Crossing from Egypt. This was conducted in coordination between Israel, the US, and Egypt and in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel.

The aid trucks that arrived from the Rafah Crossing on the Egyptian side contained food, water, fuel, medical equipment, medicine, and equipment for shelters. All of the humanitarian aid was transferred to the Gaza Strip after security checks by personnel of the Ministry of Defense Land Crossings Authority at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.