An IDF soldier was arrested on suspicion he stole a pair of glasses that belonged to Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion from the heritage site in the late leader's home in Kibbutz Sde Boker in southern Israel.

Upon receiving the report on Sunday about the theft of the glasses which had been sitting on a desk at the site, police officers from the Dimona Station began to investigate.

The station commander, Chief Superintendent Moshe Shitrit, ordered the officers to work quickly and to trace the perpetrator to find the stolen glasses, an item with great historical and national value, and to return them to the heritage site.

The station's detectives began collecting evidence and managed to locate the perpetrator, an active-duty soldier, who stole the glasses during the weekend while touring the site.

With the assistance of the Military Police and with a quick investigation, officers searched an IDF base in southern Israel where they found the glasses hidden in a yard in a residential building.

The soldier was taken to the Dimona Police Station for questioning after which he was released to alternative detention under restrictive conditions.