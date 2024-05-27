Palestinian Arab media is accusing Israel of a "massacre" at the temporary camp north of Rafah, after according to them eight missiles were launched at the site, causing 30 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

A Telegram Channel affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terror group published calls for revenge against Israel for the "massacre" in Rafah.

"The solution now is to be armed. The solution now is bloodshed. The solution now is to die for Allah," read one message.

"The solution now is to answer the call to enlist by Abu Khaled (Mohamed Deif, the commander of the Hamas militant wing) on October 7th. The solution now is not a strike or a march. The solution is war."

Another message stated: "You sons of al-Karmi, A'biyat, Ayash, Tawalbeh, Jaradat, Barghouti, al-Hunud, and Ayat (Fatah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad officials who Israel eliminated), you sons of the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the inside (within 1967 Israel), you who carry weapons: kill them (the Jews) every place you find them."