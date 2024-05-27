After several pleasant days, Monday will see a significant rise in temperatures, and the weather will be hot and dry in most areas of Israel. Temperatures will range between 19-30 degrees Celsius (66.2-86 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Israel Meteorological Service has warned of extreme heat in the northern valleys, lowlands, and northern Negev, between the hours of 11:00a.m. and 5:00p.m. There will be heavy to moderate heat in the lowlands and Negev, reaching a peak in the afternoon and evening hours. The heat will reach dangerous temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, Dead Sea, and Arava regions.

The heat is expected to break in the afternoon. There will also be eastern winds and haze in southern Israel.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will drop significantly, reaching seasonal average.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will continue to drop.