The Israel Prisons Service on Sunday night said that it is working to counter a scabies outbreak among security prisoners.

It is suspected that the scabies started with Hamas terrorists who were arrested within Gaza, and spread to the other security prisoners.

"There is no danger to the staff," the Prisons Service said in a statement. "They work fully protected, and the continuity of operations and prisons service is ongoing, for the security of the people of Israel."

Jailer Kobi Yaakovi, Deputy Prisons Service Commander, has called for a situational assessment together with medical personnel and senior officials.