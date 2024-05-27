Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators, angry over the German government's handling of Israel's war in Gaza, disrupted a citizens' forum featuring Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported.

Baerbock was participating in a discussion titled "Stormy times - how foreign policy ensures the security of our democracy" as part of a weekend of events to celebrate the adoption of Germany's constitution, known as the Basic Law, 75 years ago.

Several demonstrators began shouting at Baerbock, accusing the German government of one-sidedness in the war and demanding that Berlin halt arms deliveries to Israel. Some held banners reading "Stop the genocide", according to dpa.

Baerbock responded calmly at first, saying Germany was working to ensure that both Israelis and Palestinian Arabs could live in peace, but she clearly grew frustrated as the tumult in the theater increased. "There are no threats here!" she shouted at one participant.

One protester, who identified herself as an "anti-Zionist Jew", said that, when it came to the war, freedom of expression was being restricted in Germany. With Germany's help, she said, Gaza was being reduced to "rubble and ashes."

At least eight participants were forced out of the venue, according to dpa. In some cases, there were scuffles and physical altercations with security staff. Baerbock asked security not to use any violence against the demonstrators.

Baerbock visited Israel in October, days after Hamas’ attack on Israel, and burst into tears during a meeting with two Israeli families whose loved ones were abducted to Gaza.

Sunday’s incident came days after German police cleared about 150 pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators from a Berlin university.

In addition to the protests, Germany has seen a sharp increase in antisemitic crimes since Hamas’ October 7 attack in Israel.

In one incident, a synagogue in the German capital of Berlin was firebombed by two assailants. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

In late October, police in the western German city of Essen arrested a man who plotted to attack a pro-Israel demonstration.