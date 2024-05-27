Police in Britain have launched a hunt for a Manchester United fan who was photographed wearing a team shirt with “Hamas 7” printed on the back, The Telegraph reported.

The unidentified man was pictured walking near Oxford Circus tube station in central London on Friday afternoon, according to the report.

Inviting support for a proscribed organization – such as Hamas – or recklessly expressing support for one, is a criminal offense under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act.

However, police will make decisions on whether to arrest or charge suspects on a case-by-case basis.

The soccer fan was photographed by a Jewish passerby, who said he was “very offended” by the man’s shirt.

He also suggested the number 7 could have referred to Hamas’ October 7 attacks.

“I was walking to collect some shoes and saw this guy, I thought it was pretty unbelievable – no one was reacting or seemed to notice. I followed him for about two minutes and took photos, I think he was aware I was taking photos of him but didn’t seem to care,” said the passerby.

“Even if it was his surname, surely he would have been aware of the association. The shirt was a Manchester United shirt and looked to be newly printed,” added the passerby, who also said, “Wearing the name of a terrorist organization is really shocking. I was very offended, especially as the number 7 could have been in reference to the October 7 attacks.”

A Met Police spokesperson said, according to The Telegraph, “On Friday 24 May, police received a call from a member of the public reporting that a man was walking in Oxford Street, W1 wearing a football shirt with an offensive message on it. Enquiries are underway to try and identify the man.”

Antisemitic incidents have been on the rise in London, as they have in other places around the world, since Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Earlier this month, a woman carrying a large knife was arrested in Stamford Hill, north London.

The woman allegedly told a Jewish man that he is a "provocation" before adding, "You people, you Jewish...all the trouble you’re creating in the world."

In April, a Jewish man was attacked by four men in Stamford Hill. According to the Stamford Hill Shomrim, a Jewish civilian watch organization, the four individuals approached the Jewish man, threatened him, and demanded he get into the trunk of their car.

The incident ended when the victim said he was calling the police and other vehicles approached.

Days earlier, two men were arrested at a pro-Palestinian Arab march in London.

One of the men was taken into custody for carrying a swastika emblazoned placard and another for allegedly making racist remarks towards counter-protesters, the Metropolitan Police said.