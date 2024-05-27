Norway on Sunday handed over diplomatic papers to the Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader, in the latest step toward recognizing a Palestinian state, The Associated Press reported.

The handover of papers by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide to PA cabinet leader Mohammad Mustafa was made in Brussels, where Mustafa is also meeting with foreign ministers of European Union nations and high-level EU officials on Monday.

Ireland, Norway and Spain announced this past Wednesday that they intended to recognize the “State of Palestine” next week.

The announcement came after Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta announced that they would jointly work toward the recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.

While several countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, those moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.