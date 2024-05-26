Reports in Rafah on Sunday evening said that at least 30 people were killed following a strike in the area where tents containing Gazans who fled their homes are located.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that Israeli security forces attacked in Rafah but clarified that the reports in the Gaza Strip are under investigation.

Earlier, a security source said that the IDF attacked in the Tel al-Sultan area in western Rafah, close to the time when the incident in question was reported, but the source also stressed that the details of the strike are still under investigation.