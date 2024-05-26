IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday night spoke to the media about the continued fighting in Gaza, and the rocket fire on central Israel.

A total of eight rockets were fired in the barrage, some of which were intercepted. One person was injured while running for shelter, and a home was hit by shrapnel.

"As IDF forces near the site, Hamas empties its rockets," he explained. "They launched the rockets from between a mosque and a school."

Hagari noted that the launch was carried out just 800 meters from the IDF forces stationed nearby.

"We see this pattern of action in many places where we operate. The launch was carried out from between a mosque and a school; we attacked and destroyed the launcher a short time after the launch - and our forces continue operating in the area."