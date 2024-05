IDF Strikes rocket launcher in Rafah IDF Spokesperson

Eight projectiles were fired on Sunday from the area of Rafah toward central Israel.

The rocket launcher, which, according to the IDF, was situated near two mosques in the area of Rafah, was struck by the IAF shortly after.

"This is further evidence of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic exploitation of civilian areas for its terrorist activity, including rocket attacks on Israeli civilians," the military wrote in a statement.

Rockets from Rafah toward central Israel IDF Spokesperson