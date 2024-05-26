הלווית חנן יבלונקה פאולינה פטימר

Hanan Yablonka (42), whose body was recovered from Gaza and returned to Israel last week together with the bodies of two other hostages, was laid to rest on Sunday at a ceremony attended by thousands.

Per the Yablonka family's request, the funeral procession began with a rally calling for the release of the hostages who are still being held in Gaza.

הלווית חנן יבלונקה אמיר גולדשטיין

The funeral procession left the home of Hanan's parents in Tel Aviv and made its way toward the Kiryat Shaul Cemetary in the north of the city.

Thousands of people, including family members of other hostages, came to support the Yablonka family and to call for the immediate release of all the hostages.

On Saturday, Hanan's sister Avivit Yablonka, stated: "In just a few hours, I will bury my 42-year-old brother, who was murdered on October 7th and whose body was taken to Gaza. In an instant, I have gone from being a sister with hope - to a bereaved sister."

"I feared this moment. I was afraid that it could happen to me too - and unfortunately, it did happen.

"Hanan loved life. He celebrated it and ended it the way he lived it - at the Nova festival.

"I miss you, my brother. It's been 8 months since you've been gone. Eight months without having our coffee together at work, without our chance meetings during the day that I miss so much and will continue to miss dearly.

"I did everything. Everything I could to bring you back home, but this is not how I imagined you would return."