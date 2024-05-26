National Unity Chairman Minister Benny Gantz toured Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, Moshav Yated, and Kibbutz Nir Oz, near the Gaza border, on Sunday, together with MK Alon Schuster (National Unity) and Eshkol Regional Council Chairman Gadi Yarkoni.

During the visit, he met with residents, security coordinators, and members of local security teams.

After touring the communities, he visited the Urim Base, where he met with IDF lookouts, some of whom enlisted after October 7th.

At the end of the visit, Gantz addressed the missile barrage on central Israel from Rafah and stated: "The launches from Rafah today prove that the IDF must operate everywhere Hamas is. And that's what will be.

The world must know, that the ones who hold hostages, the ones who fire at our cities, the ones who spread terror - they're responsible. The Hamas murderers are war criminals. We will settle the score with everyone - sooner or later."